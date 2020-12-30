DeWine extends curfew for three more weeks

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Gov. Mike DeWine has extended the 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. COVID-19 curfew for at least the next three weeks.
The governor made the announcement during a news conference on the coronavirus pandemic Wednesday afternoon.
The original three-week curfew had been set to expire on Jan. 2. The new curfew will be in place until at least Jan. 23.
The curfew does not apply to people going to and from work, or those seeking help with a medical emergency.
In addition, customers can still pick up food or have it delivered. Restaurants and bars must stop serving at 10 p.m.
DeWine said March 1 is the date that schools can return to full in-person learning if they choose. Students will be required to wear masks and to observe social distancing.