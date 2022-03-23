COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH/AP)– After a two-year hiatus, Gov. Mike DeWine will resume the annual State of the State address Wednesday afternoon at the Statehouse.

DeWine is scheduled to speak at noon, highlighting the goals and accomplishments of the state, in front of a joint session of the Ohio General Assembly in the House Chambers.

DeWine delivered his first and only State of the State in 2019. He postponed, then canceled, his March 2020 speech due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wednesday’s speech will be the last address of his first term as governor at a time when he faces a four-way GOP primary. Independent polling commissioned by NBC4 shows he large lead over challengers in that race.

The State of the State address will be livestreamed on nbc4i.com.