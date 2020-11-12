Dewine: “We will be forced to close down bars, restaurants and fitness centers, if things don’t change”

(WOWK) – It’s back to masks in Ohio. For only the second time since the pandemic began, Governor Mike Dewine gave a statewide address this evening on the seriousness of the current COVID-19 outbreak.

Dewine’s address comes after the state announced more than 5,800 new cases and 76 additional deaths.

The governor says Ohio is at the most crucial stage of the pandemic. Dewine re-issued the statewide mask order with added provisions such as stores being forced to post mask requirement signs and making stores responsible for enforcing the order.

He also had a dire warning for bars, restaurants, and fitness centers. “If the current trend continues and cases continue increasing we will be forced to close restaurants bars and fitness centers. We will look at this one week from tomorrow.”

Dewine also announced a new order pertaining to gatherings like wedding receptions that will come out in the coming days. It’ll require everyone to be seated and wearing a mask, unless eating or drinking. It will also prohibit dancing and games.