UPDATE 5/24/2022 8:15 A.M. — According to West Virginia State Police, one person has died after Tuesday’s early morning head-on crash on Spring Valley Drive in Huntington.

State police say Jerome Bronson was driving north on Spring Valley when he crossed the median and crashed head-on with another car. The driver and passenger of the other car were uninjured. Bronson was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

The crash happened just after 6:30 Tuesday morning. The road has since reopened.

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Spring Valley Drive in Huntington is expected to be closed for hours after a head-on crash Tuesday morning.

According to Cabell County dispatchers, the crash happened on the bridge on Spring Valley Drive. The bridge leads to Spring Valley High School.

Dispatchers say at least one person has been taken to the hospital from the scene.

