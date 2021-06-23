Do I still need to wear my mask at the airport?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — You might think masks are a thing of the past in West Virginia…that’s if you don’t plan on traveling this summer season.

“There is still a TSA directive underneath the federal mask mandate that requires you to wear a mask in all transportation settings,” said Chris Williams with Yeager Airport.

Whether you are traveling by train, bus, or plane, vaccinated or not, masks are required to be worn on public transportation until September 13th.

“No matter which airline you are on, anywhere in the country… you still have to wear a mask on the airplane and in the airport,” said Williams.

And if you don’t mask up, you risk the chance of catching a fine, which can be upwards of $200. So how are travelers reacting to this mask mandate, even though the state requirement is no longer?

“Since the state mandate has been lifted since Sunday, we’ve had a few more passengers come in and not realize you have to wear one. Whether you vaccinated or not vaccinated you still have to,” said Williams.

The TSA mask mandate is in effect now until September 13th. Yeager Airport will provide you with a free one if you do not have a mask before you hit the runway.