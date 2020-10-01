Domestic Violence outreach more difficult because of COVID-19

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) October is Domestic Violence Awareness month. Leaders at the Charleston YWCA say because of COVID-19 this year has been especially difficult for victims of domestic violence. With people staying at home more due to social distancing it can be more difficult to reach out for help.

According to the YWCA, early in the pandemic calls to the crisis hotline were down 55%.

“COVID has basically done the work that the abuser would do,” said Julie Haden with the Resolve Family Abuse Program. “It has cut people off from friends, family, support services.”

Since May calls and chats from victims looking for help have picked up again. Court service numbers remain about 30% below what they had been during previous years.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.