Drennen declared competent to stand trial for first degree murder

The Charleston Police Department officially booked the suspect today in a rash of violent crimes that occurred on Charleston’s West Side. February, 20, 2020. (WOWK 13 News Staff Photo)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Joshua Drennen, of Clendenin, has been declared competent to stand trial Monday, Aug. 17.

Drennen was charged in February with alleged involvement of the murder of Barbara Steele, 77, of Charleston, who was found in her home. The charges include attempted murder and malicious wounding.

The trial date has been set for Oct. 26 at the Kanawha County Circuit Court.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories