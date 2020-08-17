Drennen declared competent to stand trial for first degree murder

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Joshua Drennen, of Clendenin, has been declared competent to stand trial Monday, Aug. 17.
Drennen was charged in February with alleged involvement of the murder of Barbara Steele, 77, of Charleston, who was found in her home. The charges include attempted murder and malicious wounding.
The trial date has been set for Oct. 26 at the Kanawha County Circuit Court.
