(WOWK) The remnants of Hurricane Ian are still in the region through Sunday but the rain is light. Some three inches of rain fell on the higher terrain of West Virginia over 24 hours. See image below for a look at rainfall from 4:45 P.M Friday through the same time Saturday.

Rainfall estimates from remnants of Ian through 4:45 p.m. Saturday

The left over light rain will pass to the east on Sunday and most of the week will be dry until some time late Thursday or early Friday when a cold front drives a few showers across the area.

Predictor model output for Friday morning showing light rain

Overnight lows will run cool but take a sharper drop Friday night – Saturday morning. Frost may be possible that night. See the slide show below for a look at night time low trends and model guidance from Predictor.

Stay ahead of changing seasons and daily changing weather by downloading and using the StormTracker 13 weather app. It’s free and you can get it by clicking the link directly below.