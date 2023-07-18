CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Ten vehicles were involved in an incident Monday night when West Virginia State Police Troopers say it appears cables used in a bridge painting project along the West Virginia Turnpike dropped and were swinging into traffic.

The incident happened in the Kanawha City area of Charleston on the Yeager Bridge, around ten o’clock in the evening. It slowed traffic in the southbound lane of Interstate 77.

Two vehicles were so badly damaged they had to be towed from the scene.

Some drivers were still able to drive their cars and also filed reports with WVSP about their broken headlights, scratches, and dents as result of the swinging cables.

It was not clear Monday night if any injuries were reported at the scene.

However one person was injured when a simliar incident happened Thursday, July 13.

The next day West Virginia State Police confirmed to 13 News that nine cars were involved in an incident where a cable from the bridge painting project hit cars when it fell and was swinging into traffic, and just like Monday night’s incident, it happened in the southbound lanes of the Chuck Yeager Bridge on the West Virginia Turnpike.

One person had to be taken to the hospital after the incident to be treated, WVSP said, for glass in his eyes.

Another driver emailed 13 News pictures of his shattered windshield.

Late Monday night 13 News reached out to the West Virginia Department of Highways about the incident. As soon as we hear back we will update this story.

According to a press release from the West Virginia Department of Highways the gold and blue painting project on the Chuck Yeager Bridge was awarrded to Southern Road and Bridge in a contract for $16,267,273.80 to “completely repaint both northbound and southbound spans of the bridge.”

The press release from March 31, 2022 said the work on the bridge was expected to be complete in June 2023.