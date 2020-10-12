Drug bust nets 4 arrests in Cabell County

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – At approximately 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 12, members of the Huntington Police Department went to 2442 Harvey Road after receiving numerous drug complaints about the residence

Officers made contact with William Mayo, the homeowner, at the front of the residence when they arrived. While the officers were speaking with Mayo, two individuals, later identified as Brandon McComas and Blake Gundy, attempted to run out the back door.

A strong odor of marijuana was also detected at the residence. A narcotics search warrant was obtained, which yielded approximately 110 pounds of suspected marijuana and 1,200 vials of suspected hash. The marijuana and hash seized from the residence has a street value of $250,000.

The following individuals were arrested:

— Gary McComas, 25, of Huntington

— Brandon, McComas, 23, of Huntington

— Blake Gundy, 25, of Huntington

— William Mayo, 63, of Huntington​

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.