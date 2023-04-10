(WOWK) — The weather is nice and sunny and dry but the dry conditions have also led to reports of brush fires.

The humidity is very low, allowing the bed of leaves on the forest floor to become dry and crunchy and flammable very rapidly. That’s literal fuel for fires.

Fires and hot spots detected by satellite as shown on VIPIR 5:53 pm 4/10/23

The air temperature is expected to remain high with sunny skies and the afternoon relative humidity values are expected to run below 30 percent until Friday. This means the brush fire danger will remain high until some rain which is possible by Saturday.