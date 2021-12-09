Dunbar Police investigating overnight stabbing

DUNBAR, WV (WOWK) — One person is in the hospital after an overnight stabbing in Dunbar Thursday morning.
According to the Dunbar Police Department, one female was transported to the hospital last night after being stabbed. Officials say the victim is not giving the police any info the the attacker but she did say it happened near the Tudors in Dunbar.
The woman is currently at the hospital with no word on her condition. Dunbar police are investigating.
This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.