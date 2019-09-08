Dunbar to hold public forum to address community issues

DUNBAR, W. Va. (WOWK) — The city of Dunbar will host a public forum for neighbors to voice their concerns, including vagrancy laws as well as dealing with trespassing and homelessness within the community.

Neighbors will be able to ask questions and voice their concerns for one minute. Everyone in attendance will receive a chance to speak. City officials ask that residents center their questions on the laws that are restricting enforcement, rather than individual incidents.

The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, September 17, at 7 PM at the Dunbar REC Center. Many city officials as well as local lawmakers are planning to attend.

The city said lawmakers who have indicated they will attend are Sen. Glenn Jeffries, D-Putnam, Sen. Richard Lindsay, D-Kanawha, Del. Eric Nelson, R-Kanawha, Del. Doug Skaff, D-Kanawha, Del. Andrew Byrd, D-Kanawha, and Del. Moore Capito, R-Kanawha.