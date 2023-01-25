Cross Lanes, WV (WOWK) – An early-morning crash between two tractor-trailers has closed I-64 West at the Cross Lanes exit.

The crash happened around 1:15 a.m. According to scanner traffic, one person was initially trapped inside one of the vehicles. No word on the condition of the drivers. One trailer was empty, and the other was carrying groceries. Metro 911 dispatchers confirm there was fuel leakage from the crash. Both tractor-trailers stayed upright.

There is no time estimate for when the interstate may reopen. Traffic is being diverted off the interstate at Cross Lanes. The road traffic would take to get back onto the Interstate at Nitro – Cross Lanes Road – is also closed due to a structure fire.