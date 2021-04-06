UPDATE: No injuries reported in early morning fire

UPDATE: According to the State Fire Marshall’s Office, all three occupants of the home were staying in an area hotel at the time of the fire. No injuries reported.

CULLODEN, WV (WOWK) – Multiple fire departments are on the scene of a house fire in Culloden.

Photo Credit: WOWK Staff/ Christopher Holtzapfel

Putnam County dispatchers say the fire was reported just after 5:30 a.m., in the 700 block of Thompson Road.

Fire crews from Culloden, Hurricane and Teays Valley are on the scene.