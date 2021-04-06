Countdown to Tax Day
UPDATE: No injuries reported in early morning fire

UPDATE: According to the State Fire Marshall’s Office, all three occupants of the home were staying in an area hotel at the time of the fire. No injuries reported.

CULLODEN, WV (WOWK) – Multiple fire departments are on the scene of a house fire in Culloden. 

Photo Credit: WOWK Staff/ Christopher Holtzapfel

Putnam County dispatchers say the fire was reported just after 5:30 a.m., in the 700 block of Thompson Road.

Fire crews from Culloden, Hurricane and Teays Valley are on the scene. 

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

