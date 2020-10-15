Early Voting in West Virginia begins October 21st

In this Sept. 8, 2020 photo, voting booths are kept socially distant at the Chesterfield, N.H. polling site. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – With early voting already underway in Ohio and Kentucky here’s an update on West Virginia voting deadlines from “Your Local Election Headquarters” at 13 News.

Ohio in-person early voting began October 6th while in Kentucky in-person early voting began this week on Tuesday, October 13th.

West Virginia voters will have an opportunity to vote early in-person starting Wednesday, October 21st thru October 31st. We’ve provided a list of polling locations here for your convenience!

Here are a couple other important dates to remember:

October 28th – The deadline for absentee by mail applications

November 2nd – The deadline to hand-deliver absentee ballots to your County Clerk’s office

November 3rd – General Election Day. Polls are open from 6:30am to 7:30pm. Also, absentee ballots must be postmarked by this date

November 9th – The Officials Canvass when the vote totals are certified as accurate. Absentee ballots postmarked by election day still count as long as they are received by the County Clerk before the canvass begins.