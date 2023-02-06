EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) — East Palestine issued an emergency evacuation notice for a mile around the train derailment fire effective as of 8:45 p.m. Sunday.

Multiple roads will close in the evacuation site at 8 a.m. Monday.

A drastic temperature change in one of the rail cars prompted the emergency warning that was sent out by Gov. Mike DeWine’s office. There is now the potential for a catastrophic tanker failure, which could cause an explosion with the potential of deadly shrapnel traveling up to a mile.

The dispatchers in East Palestine have also been evacuated, according to East Palestine Police Department.

For East Palestine, New Waterford and Negley non-emergency calls, the public should call 330-921-9254 or 330-457-0733.

911 calls are still operating as normal.

A state of emergency remains in place until further notice for a one-mile radius around the scene of the derailment, which affects the 1,500 to 2,000 residents living east of Market Street to Highland and Jimtown Roads.

The evacuation extends into Beaver County, Pennsylvania. Township officials are going door to door in Darlington Township to evacuate the Pennsylvania residents.

Approximate map of the evacuation area

At approximately 8 p.m., Gov. DeWine activated the Ohio National Guard to deploy to the scene to assist local authorities. The Ohio State Highway Patrol, Ohio Emergency Management Agency and Ohio Environmental Protection Agency are also assisting.

More than 500 people had declined to leave their homes as of Sunday morning, but officials are now giving an emergency mandate to those left.

Charges, including child endangerment, can and will be filed for those who stay in the evacuation zone, officials say.

The Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office is on scene, helping evacuate people from their homes in East Palestine. They are getting manpower and tech support from The Ohio National Guard.

Gov. DeWine says teams are working to prevent an explosion from happening. Columbiana County Sheriff Brian McLaughlin said there is also a high possibility of a toxic gas release.

Those who need help evacuating the area should call 330-426-4341.

An Ohio State Highway Patrol helicopter landed at the emergency command center, East Palestine Elementary school Monday morning.

The helicopter comes from Columbus. First News has reached out to officials but have not gotten a response as to why the helicopter keeps going from Columbus to East Palestine.

The train, pulling 150-200 cars, derailed Friday around 9 p.m., on the east end of East Palestine near the Pennsylvania border. The fire that ensued stretched from one-quarter to one-half mile along the tracks. The glow of the fire could be seen 10 miles away. The intensity of the fire has decreased since Friday, but as of Sunday evening was still burning.

East Palestine fire chief Keith Drabick said no one has yet to get close to the derailment scene which remains on fire, but he’s working with Norfolk Southern and emergency response teams with several federal and state agencies.

“As of right now we are still not conducting any down-range or on-scene operations,” said Drabick. “It’s still too volatile of an area. Once we are in agreement with those federal agencies and Norfolk Southern, then we will start some operations down there to help mitigate this and get this over with.”

Norfolk Southern released a statement Sunday detailing what the train was hauling.

“Cars involved in the derailment contained vinyl choride, combustible liquids, butyl acrylate, benzene residue cars (railroad cars that previously contained benzene,” the release stated, “and nonharzardous materials such as wheat, plastic pellets, malt liquors and lube oil.”

At a second news conference on Sunday, Michael Graham of the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said there were “10 hazardous material cars” involved in the derailment.

Graham’s investigative team located the train’s date recorder, forward and inward camera video, and audio recordings that were on the train. He did not say what was on the recorder or the recordings, but said the investigation was making progress.

“We have obtained two videos which show preliminary indications of mechanical issues on one of the railcar axles,” said Graham. “We’re working to identify which railcar experienced the potential mechanical issue for further examination.”

Graham said there were three Norfolk Southern employees working on the train – an engineer, conductor, and a conductor trainee – who have been interviewed, none of whom were hurt.

“The crew did receive an alarm from a wayside defect protector shortly before the derailment indicating a mechanical issue. Then an emergency brake application initiated,” said Graham.

Graham said after the train stopped, the conductor decoupled the locomotives from the railcars and moved them to a safe location.

A NTSB crew has also conducted a one-mile walk-through of the railroad tracks outside of the hot zone.

“They were able to identify the point of derailment,” said Graham, though he wouldn’t say where the point of derailment occurred or release any details of what may have happened.

Peggy Clark, Director of the Columbiana County Emergency Management Agency, said an evacuation shelter remains in place at East Palestine Junior/Senior High School. It’s being staffed by the Red Cross with meals and a place to stay.

Clark said Norfolk Southern has also opened a family assistance center in the East Palestine Park Community Center. It’ll be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily as long as the evacuation is in place.

“It’s a place where residents can go to get information regarding temporary housing, any out-of-pocket expenses they have occurred or any other support they may need,” said Clark, who added that 75 people used the center on Saturday and 100 on Sunday.

Mayor Conaway also asked people living in East Palestine needing assistance to call 211 instead of the city’s dispatch.

The next news conference on the situation will be Monday at noon.