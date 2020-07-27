Elias Beacom Basketball camp focuses on fundamentals

HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) – Staying with hoops in Hurricane, it was a great week for campers at the Elias Beacom Basketball camp as players of all ages and levels were out to improve their game while working with some very familiar faces.

Former marshall star Shayna Gore and George Washington standout Kalissa Lacy were both on hand to help out Beacom at his summer skills camp.

There were two sessions with roughly 70 campers.

The camp was focused on skill development and building the fundamentals of the game.

Beacom also trains some of the best boys and girls players around.

