The 2022 WVU football season will start off with a lot of cameras.

ESPN announced Thursday that it will host College GameDay Built by The Home Depot in Pittsburgh on Thursday, Sept. 1. Rece Davis, Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and David Pollack will be live outside of Acrisure Stadium at 6 p.m. ET before the Backyard Brawl’s 7 p.m. ET kickoff.

The 442nd road broadcast of College GameDay will be the crew’s third trip to the Steel City and its fifth involving the Mountaineers. WVU was last featured on the show in 2017 when it traveled to TCU, and it was last held in Morgantown, also when it hosted the Horned Frogs.

West Virginia has a 1-3 record all-time in games pre-empted by College GameDay, with the sole win coming in the 2012 Orange Bowl.

The 105th Backyard Brawl kicks off at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPNU. It is one of WVU’s three Thursday games in the 2022 season, and its first of two non-conference rivalry road clashes on the schedule.