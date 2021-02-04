Everyone wins if everyone stays safe from COVID-19 during the Superbowl

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Just three more days until the big game! Although the COVID-19 pandemic is still going on, people are still planning to watch the game at the bar or at home with friends and family.

Superbowl gatherings will look a little different this year with safety guidelines, but no matter where you decide to watch it’s important to stay safe.

Sports bars in Charleston are preparing for Sunday’s big game.

“We’re expecting good crowds in here but of course we’re limited to capacity,” Deno Stanley, Owner of Adelphia Sports Bar and Grill said.

Adelphia Sports Bar and Grill is just one bar opening its doors to the public for the game, but staff members are keeping safety first.

“Of course, we’re practicing social distancing and have been throughout and disinfecting between tables and masked up all over the place and we’re just disinfecting everything, everywhere,” Stanley said.

On the other hand, many people are taking the other option to have a Superbowl party at home. The CDC issued some recommendations which include wearing a mask at all times, following social distancing and avoiding chanting or cheering.

Officials recommend you stomp, clap, or bring hand-held noisemakers instead.

Since a lot of people will be staying home, restaurants will be slammed with to-go and delivery orders.

“There could be a wing shortage this year because they’re in high demand so make sure you order yours soon,” Stanley said.

Overall, bars are keeping a positive outlook on the upcoming weekend to make sure things run smoothly.

“We make sure we’re staffed up inside in our kitchen in and out and want to have a great super-duper weekend.”

The CDC also recommends people limit their alcohol consumption to make you more likely to follow COVID-19 safety measures.