HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — When the snow finally melts, experts tell 13 News more people will be hitting the roads.

Whether you’re riding on two wheels or four, safety is paramount for all, especially as motorcycle accidents are occurring frequently.

“It’s really hard on your heart to hear that someone has been injured or hurt in a motorcycle accident. You pray for the families, and you really just hate to hear that, because we all just love the motorcycling sport of it,” says Susan Lucas, general manager at Black Sheep Harley-Davidson in Huntington.

The Tri-State region boasts a large motorcycle riding community:

“Just about everybody, for the most part, knows everybody, if they ride,” says Jorden Walters, riding academy manager at Black Sheep Harley-Davidson in Huntington.

News of the tragic accidents travels fast: “A lot of the time, it’s a good possibility that’s one of our customers and it’s somebody that we know personally,” Walters says, underscoring the importance of safety, and making sure you are prepared and protected on the roads, no matter what you drive.

“We get spurts of these warm weathers and people are dying to get their bikes out. Just be careful. Watch for motorcyclists. Especially during the warm weathers. Especially at night when it’s warm, they’re a little bit harder to see,” Lucas says.

As for motorcyclists, the Black Sheep runs a three day motorcycle training and safety course—so that they know the best practices to take with them on the open road.

“It’s a closed course where they go through several drills and practice steps to learn how to handle a motorcycle…the instructor teaches them what to look for, how to try to be diligent and be safe,” Lucas says.

Experts say before you get out on the road, it’s crucial to make sure you are properly equipped: protecting your head and wearing the proper protective clothing in case you do get into an accident.

“West Virginia is a helmet-law state… So, helmets will help. Having the proper riding gear: boots, jackets, gloves, long sleeves, pants…If you go down, it really helps prevent road rash,” Lucas says.

Bottom line for drivers of all kinds?

“Just look out for everybody. Think about yourself, think about the person that’s around you,” Walters says.

For more information about the new rider course, click here.

For more information about Black Sheep Harley-Davidson, click here.