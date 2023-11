Nitro, WV (WOWK) – A tandem tractor-trailer carrying potentially dangerous paint products overturned on an interstate onramp Friday morning, leading to an extended closure.

Interstate traffic is not affected.

According to the Nitro Fire Department, HAZMAT teams from Charleston are on the scene due to corrosive chemicals in the second trailer.

The driver was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

There is currently no estimation on when the ramp may reopen.