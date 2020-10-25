Families prepare for a COVID-19 Halloween

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – With Halloween less than a week away, many families are still buying their costumes and preparing for the holiday.

Some parents are worried trick-or-treating may not go on their year and have made alternate plans.

“I am worried about it. This will actually be my first year being able to be off work and to take my kids trick-or-treating, so I was looking extra forward to this year,” Landon Moore, Parent said.



Trick-or-treating will go on as scheduled on Halloween, but only if Kanawha County is green, yellow or gold on the West Virginia DHHR color-coded map.



Many parents believe trick-or-treating can be done safely this year with precautions.

“We actually got one of those trick-or-treat bags where it’s attached to a stick that way, they don’t have to be right up on them and then he’s going to be wearing the mask anyway,” Pricilla Dylan, Parent said.

“We’re going to basically do what we did previously, but we’re going to take some extra precautions of course like masks, maybe gloves, not sure. Also, carry some bottles of hand sanitizer,” Moore said.

Just in case trick-or-treating is canceled this year, parents have come up with some other ways to make sure their kids don’t miss out on the fun.



“Maybe something around the house design something. My dad is one of my neighbors and maybe design something between us two and develop our own little trick-or-treat system,” Moore said.



“I was just going to throw him like a little party with him and his neighborhood friends and get some pizza and candy and stuff to come over,” Dylan said.

The Kanawha County Commission will be discussing Halloween at their meeting this coming Tuesday. If trick-or-treating is not canceled, it will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Follow Moriah Davis on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.