Family Dollar fire leaves Charleston’s West Side residents struggling

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A Charleston discount store is now closed after a fire broke out Monday afternoon. Some residents say the fire at the Family Dollar will have a negative impact on the neighborhood.

“It was a lifesaver it being right there,” Lori Heading, Resident of the West Side said.



Charleston firefighters were called to the Family Dollar store near Park Avenue and Virginia St. West Monday afternoon. No one was hurt, but the store suffered extensive smoke and water damage.



A woman suspected of setting the fire is in custody, and the fire has left the west side neighborhood with limited shopping options.



“You have to have it because there’s nowhere else to shop now. It was like the last place left and now it burned down, so what’s everybody going to do,” Robert Keen, Resident of the West Side said.



Many who live in these neighborhoods walk to get their groceries. Now, they’ll have to find another way to get them.



“I don’t really feel comfortable going very far. I just got my walker too, and I haven’t even made it to Kroger yet,” Heading said.



For some, the Family Dollar provided affordable items for those in tight financial situations – especially since the Save-a-Lot right across the street is also closed.



“A lot of hard-working people depend on this store because it’s cheap to get food, and it’s cheap to get, you know, diapers and wipes,” Alex Slack, Customer said.



In the meantime, people will have to travel a few extra blocks up the road.



“I’m going to have to manage to make it to the Kroger or whatever, and I’m not comfortable taking the bus. I can just get there on my walker,” Heading said.

Residents say they hope the store gets repaired quickly so they can get back to their normal routine.

