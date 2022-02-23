BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK) – Eight children and their mom made it out of their house safe tonight when it caught fire.

Barboursville Fire Chief Andrew Frazier tells 13 News that their the mom did everything right to make sure the fire stayed contained to the area where it started.

Chief Frazier says the home that caught fire on Highland Park actually belongs to one of their firefighters.

Chief Frazier says that when the homeowner realized where the smoke was coming from she shut the door to keep the fire and smoke contained to the downstairs area.

She and eight children were able to make it out of the home safely.

The home does has fire and water damage on the bottom floor and there is some smoke damage in the upper level but is not a total loss.

The fire is believed to be accidental and electrical in nature, the chief says.

One fire fighter sustained a minor ankle injury while on the scene. No other injuries were reported.