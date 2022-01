KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A family is out of a home after a house fire in Kanawha County.

Dispatchers say a home along 1st Street Southeast in Jefferson, caught fire just after 9 Monday night. We’re told there was a family inside that managed to make it out safely.

Jefferson, West Side and Institute Volunteer Fire Departments responded, as well as Kanawha County Ambulance and sheriff’s deputies.

No word on what caused the fire at this time.