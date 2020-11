MILTON, WV (WOWK) – Several crews responded to a house fire Tuesday night in Milton.

Cabell County Dispatchers tell 13 News, the call came in just before 7 PM of a house fire along the 1700 block of 2nd Street.

Dispatchers say, the homeowner told crews on scene she believed the fire started in a back bedroom.

Everyone managed to get out of the home safely and crews extinguished the flames.

No word on what officially caused the fire at this time.

Stay with WOWK for updates.