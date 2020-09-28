Family escapes Kanawha County house fire

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: WOWK Reporter Mackenzie Koch

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A family on the West Side of St. Albans is safe after a fire broke out in their home early Monday morning.

Fire crews from Institute, St. Albans, West Side and Jefferson responded to the scene along the 1200 block of Coal River Road around 3:45 a.m.

According to Assistant Fire Chief of the West Side Volunteer Fire Department Matthew Cook, the fire began on the second floor and caused extensive damage to the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Coal River Road is closed at this time. There’s no word on when it’s expected to reopen.

Follow Mackenzie Koch on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

WOWK 13 NEWS