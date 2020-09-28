Family escapes Kanawha County house fire

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A family on the West Side of St. Albans is safe after a fire broke out in their home early Monday morning.

Fire crews from Institute, St. Albans, West Side and Jefferson responded to the scene along the 1200 block of Coal River Road around 3:45 a.m.

According to Assistant Fire Chief of the West Side Volunteer Fire Department Matthew Cook, the fire began on the second floor and caused extensive damage to the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Coal River Road is closed at this time. There’s no word on when it’s expected to reopen.

