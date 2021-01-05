Fans and boosters react to Doc Holliday departure

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – “I don’t know if it was the right decision. I don’t know who to get to replace Doc.”

“There should be a swell of donations coming in due to the pandemic. I think to get a better coach, even though it’s not guaranteed, you will have to spend significantly more.”

“He was looking to open up things… and he turned into ‘we’re gonna win with defense and special teams’ kinda coach… and…that’s not Herd football.”

These are just a few of the many comments among Thundering Herd fans today, as Marshall University announced they would not be renewing Doc Holliday’s contract as head coach.

“Championships are what matter,” says Paul Swann, a radio personality for 94.1 who has been covering Marshall football for over 30 years. “And in talking to fans anecdotaly, they keep bringing up that he’s only won one in 11 years… and that means a lot to a fan.”

Covering the Herd for this long, Swann has been through a few coaching changes.

He says on this one… he’s 50/50.

“You know I’m not surprised, and I’m shocked. And I’m not shocked, and I’m surprised,” Swann said. “Because you know, he’s just been here for so long and the program has been consistent.”

“You have a guy who’s local, loves Marshall, understands Marshall, and understands what we’re about…” said one booster, Aaron Perkins.

‘Big Green’ club members are in a similar boat as the fans.

Although many of them – like Perkins – ultimately disagree with this decision.

“Sometimes you can tell that other forces are at work… that you can’t control,” he said.

Now, with Holliday gone, the program and university will have to face some financial obstacles; especially after the year we had.

“We’re a program that’s never rolled in the money,” said Perkins. “And when you have to cut the attendance back the way we’ve had to…and now you’re replacing a coach who was making good money don’t get me wrong, but in the grand scheme of things…it doesn’t make sense.”

“I’m not sure you’ll be able to afford a new coach at this time,” said Swann. “This is a program that has to have a lot of revenue coming in. And you can’t sell tickets to football games; maybe in the upcoming season the pandemic won’t be as a part of our lives as it is now. {Hopefully} we’ll have more fan support, more crowds, and ticket sales, and maybe you can do that. But the fans that donate to the program will have to donate more. There will have to be more money coming into the program because are you going to find a coach as good as Doc Holliday for what you were paying Doc Holliday?”

Marshall says the program has created a search committee to find their new head coach.

