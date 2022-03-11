(WOWK) — After a day in the mid 60s, snow is barreling toward the region with several inches expected by Saturday and poor travel conditions anticipated for the first half of Saturday.



The timeline:

Snow will start before midnight in areas around Portsmouth, Ohio and Grayson, Kentucky

Snow crosses the Ohio River into West Virginia, heading east around midnight

Snow will be most intense between 2 a.m. and 7 a.m. over much of the region

Snow will taper off from Huntington to the west by 9 a.m.

Look for snow around Charleston by 11 a.m.

Snow will remain in the higher terrain areas east of I-79 with light snow showers through the afternoon

Roads will refreeze solid after sunset Saturday. Sunset is around 6:30 p.m.

Temperatures will move back above 32 degrees around mid day Sunday

As of Friday evening it still looks like most of the region will see 3 to 6 inches of snow by the time it winds down and most of that will be on the grass with less snow measured on roads.

One reason we will see less snow on the roads is the fact that the road surface heated up so much on Friday. these were the road surface temperatures on Friday at 4 p.m.

The tipping point for road surface temperatures doesn’t happen until about 4 a.m. when most of the roads go below freezing. They will remain below freezing until about mid day, then pop back up closer to 40 degrees in the afternoon which will help melt more snow. The road surface temperature usually runs warmer than the air temperatures due to the sun’s rays, even when it’s cloudy this time of year.

Future road temperature forecast for 4 a.m. Saturday

The air temperature will drop down to about 13 degrees or colder in many areas and it will be windy both Saturday and Sunday afternoon with gusts well above 20 mph. Wind chill will also be an issue for those who may have plans to be out late Saturday or early Sunday. Values will drop below zero just before sunrise on Sunday. Plan to bundle up accordingly.

Predictor model output of wind chill for 5 a.m. Sunday

Warm weather returns rapidly on Monday when the rest of the snow should finish melting. Then we sail into a long stretch of above normal temperatures.

