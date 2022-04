BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man is dead after a crash in Boone County Friday night.

It happened around 9:30 on highway 119 at the intersection of Route 3 in Julian.

Boone County Dispatchers say a car collided with a tractor-trailer in the southbound lanes.

We’re told the victim died at the scene.

Danville and Madison Volunteer Firefighters, the Boone County Ambulance Authority and West Virginia State Police responded.

The road was closed for awhile, but should be open soon.