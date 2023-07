WEST PORTSMOUTH, OHIO (WOWK) — A fatal crash is under investigation in Scioto County.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers say that Joseph Winn Junior, 24 of Portsmouth, was driving along US 52 heading east when he collided with a driver going the opposite direction who turned left into a driveway.

Winn Jr., died at the scene in West Portsmouth when the accident happened a little after 1:00 p.m. on Saturday.