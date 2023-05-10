PIKEVILLE, KY (WOWK)– One person has died and another is recovering after a motorcycle accident Wednesday evening.

It was reported just before 6 p.m. on U.S. 23 in Pikeville near Hideaway Novelities.

Pikeville Police say both people injured were on the motorcycle when they crossed into the path of a coal truck and were thrown from the vehcile.

The coal truck driver was not hurt.

The motorcycle passenger died at the scene, the driver is at Pikeville Medical Center.

More information is expected to be released Wednesday.