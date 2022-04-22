PIKE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Portsmouth Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash.

The crash happened in Pike County on Bell Hollow Road, near milepost 1, just after 6:00 p.m Friday.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 76-year-old William A. Christie of Hillsboro, OH, was driving a 2019 Harley-Davidson TriGlide (three-wheeled motorcycle) southeast on Bell Hollow Road.

The motorcycle traveled into the oncoming lane, traveled off the left side of the roadway, and struck a tree.

Christie died at the scene.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office, MedCare EMS, the Benton Township Fire Department and the Pike County Coroner assisted at the scene.

Bell Hollow Road was closed for approximately two hours and is back open.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reminding motorcycle riders to wear helmets.

The crash remains under investigation.