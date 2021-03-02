Father, daughter arrested on drug charges

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A major heroin dealer was arrested Tuesday night during a traffic stop after a lengthy investigation.

According to Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson, Terry Stephens and his daughter Rachael Stephen’s were arrested after the Drug Enforcement Unit found approximately 55 grams of Heroin on Terry.

Sheriff Thompson says Rachael drove Terry to buy the Heroin in Huntington. The investigation revealed she takes him to buy heroin every week.

Terry is charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Heroin and Conspiracy to Distribute 10 to 100 grams of Heroin.

Rachael is charged with Conspiracy to Distribute 10 to 100 grams of Heroin and Aiding and Abetting.