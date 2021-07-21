Father facing charges after 1-year-old girl shot, killed near Polaris

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A 1-year-old girl is dead and her father is facing charges after a shooting near Polaris, Tuesday night.

According to Columbus Police, the shooting was reported in the area of Lazelle Road and Worthington Galena Road at approximately 9:26 p.m.

Columbus Chief of Police Elaine Bryant said the shooting was a domestic violence situation.

William S. Roberts

The child was taken to St. Ann’s Hospital, while the mother was taken to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital in stable condition.

Bryant said the shooting happened inside a home, at which point the suspect, now identified as William S. Roberts, 28, and the father of the child, put the mother and girl into a car. The car then crashed, before Roberts allegedly carjacked another couple’s vehicle and ended up crashing that car.

Roberts was taken into custody a short while later.

If you need help, call the Ohio Domestic Violence Network at 614-781-9651 or reach out to your local domestic violence program, which can be found by searching on odvn.org.

Many programs offer emergency shelter, legal advocacy, support groups, and counseling.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.