FAU forced to postpone weekend Hoops series with Marshall due to COVID-19 related issues

HUNTINGTON, WV – (WOWK) – Coming off its first road sweep of the season Marshall Men’s Hoops was sitting in a good place.

That all changed once news broke that COVID-19 concerns within theFAU program meant this weekend’s series in Huntington is now off.

The Herd’s last game was on Saturday against FIU. The last home game back on January 17th felt like ages ago.

Despite no basketball this weekend, the green and white can still practice. But that’s all they can do.

At 9-4 the Thundering Herd can not rest on their laurels, as they try and deal with this long layover between games.

“You just kind of lose you’re focus or lose your energy for a day or so maybe just even in a drill, and I think that is the hardest part honestly without playing, Jarrod West said.”

“At practice, we have to lock into whoever we play next because this happens and this can happen to us it can happen to anyone so we just need to lock in for whoever we play next and just keep focused, Darius George said.”

For the moment, the Herd can still practice. The Herd’s next game is at home on February 5th against Old Dominion.

