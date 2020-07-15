Fayette County man arrested kicking down door, strangulation

Top Stories

by: Joey Stipek

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A Fayette County man was arrested on several charges related to a domestic incident.

Adam Jones, 41, of Mount Carbon has been charged with burglary, domestic battery, strangulation. 

According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a call Monday, July 13, 2020, on Armstrong Creek Road, where the suspect allegedly kicked in the door of the home, strangled a person in the home and fled the scene.

Deputies later found Jones at a relative’s home. The investigation is ongoing, and Jones is now awaiting court proceedings.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through their Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS