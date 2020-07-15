Fayette County man arrested kicking down door, strangulation

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A Fayette County man was arrested on several charges related to a domestic incident.

Adam Jones, 41, of Mount Carbon has been charged with burglary, domestic battery, strangulation.

According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a call Monday, July 13, 2020, on Armstrong Creek Road, where the suspect allegedly kicked in the door of the home, strangled a person in the home and fled the scene.

Deputies later found Jones at a relative’s home. The investigation is ongoing, and Jones is now awaiting court proceedings.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through their Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.

