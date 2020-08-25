FBI encourages internet safety as kids learn remotely

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — As kids get ready to head back to school this fall, there’s no question that the classroom may look a little different. Many students are choosing to go to school virtually, at least for the start of the semester, which means they will have to rely heavily on their computers and tablets.

Since the pandemic began, the FBI has seen more than 200 cases of “Zoom Bombing” or online conference calls hacked. There was even a case in Charleston.

Now federal officials are urging parents, especially those whose children will be learning remotely, to talk with their kids about the dangers of the internet. While the FBI supports and encourages the development of new technologies, they stress that technology can be misused for illicit and, in some cases, criminal purposes.

“Today’s stranger dangers have been taken to a whole new level,” explained Assistant Special Agent, Scott D. Argiro. He added, “Today’s danger is behind the computer or the screen.”

Parents should start by having a simple conversation with their children. Argiro says its also important to know your child’s passwords for email and social media and pass codes for their phones. He says parents should also look for behavioral changes from their kids.

“I have children myself. I try to stay engaged with them. Sometimes they may feel like it’s an invasion of their privacy but you are doing it for there protection,” said Argiro.

Here’s other ways to protect yourself and your computer:

Keep firewall turned on

Install or update antivirus software

Install or update anti-spyware technology

Keep your operating system up to date

Be careful of what you download

Turn off your computer

If you suspect you’ve been the victim of a cyber crime, contact law enforcement and file a complaint with the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center.

The receipt or distribution of child pornography and unlawful obscenity over the Internet also is a serious federal crime. If you were exposed to child sexual abuse material during a Zoom meeting, you may file a complaint here.