CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A special luncheon was held at the Clay Center on Thursday.

The Fellowship of Christian Athletes held its annual ‘Night of Champions’ – daytime edition!

WOWK 13 news was a proud sponsor this year, and sports director Cassidy Wood emceed the event!

This is the FCA’s biggest fundraiser of the year, and this year was extra special as WVU head football coach Neal Brown was the guest speaker!

Keith Tyler, the West Virginia State Director, says anyone can get involved with FCA.

“We talk about integrity, serving, teamwork, and excellence,” said Tyler. “And anybody can be in FCA, you don’t have to be an athlete. We also go state wide, nation wide, and even in foreign countries now…so we do sports ministry across the world.”

Kelly Castleberry was awarded the FCA Impact Award Recipient, as he’s been a volunteer with the organization now for seven years.

WVU head coach Neal Brown was this year’s guest speaker. He shared stories about how he first started playing football, when he first got into coaching, and what the State of West Virginia has meant to him and his family.

Coach Brown says being able to get out and meet Mountaineer fans in person is crucial; and he wanted to show his support for the FCA because it’s been apart of his life since he was in high school.

“It’s needed. It’s been two years since we were able to get out we were in Parkersburg last night, we’re going to Beckley tonight, and it’s important,” said Brown. “Charleston is the Capitol City, and it’s important for us to have a presence here. I think what FCA does at our local schools, and on our college campus, and what they did for me personally… I think this is a really important event and I appreciate what FCA has done and continues to do for our state.”

Coach Brown is headed to Beckley tonight for his last stop in this coaching carousal.