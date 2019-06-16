Fire crews respond to Fayette County oil fire

Several fire departments responded to an oil fire in Fayette County early Sunday afternoon.

The fire was reported around 12:30 p.m. at West Virginia Manufacturing Solutions in Montgomery.

Dispatchers say the blaze was an oil fire, and that several fire departments responded to the scene.

No structures were damaged as a result of the fire, nor were there any injuries responded.

The fire has been knocked down.

Fire crews from the Boomer Volunteer Fire Department, Montgomery Volunteer Fire Department, and Smithers Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene. A crew from the Armstrong Creek Volunteer Fire Department was on stand-by.