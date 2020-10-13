Fire destroys apartment building in Greenup, KY

GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Fire destroyed an apartment building in downtown Greenup, KY Tuesday morning, displacing as many as 70 people.

Photo Courtesy, Shannon Litton, 13 News Reporter

Photo Courtesy, Shannon Litton, 13 News Reporter

Photo Courtesy, Shannon Litton, 13 News Reporter

Neil Wright, Chief Engineer of the Greenup Fire Department, says city firefighters and other surrounding departments were called to a structure fire at the Stoneside apartments on the 400 block of Perry street.

Wright says efforts to put out the fire were hindered by cars parked around the building.

Wright informs 13 News the building was built in the 1940’s as a school, but was remodeled several times and made into an apartment building with 20 apartments. Around 60 to 70 people are estimated to live this, and at this time officials say they believe everyone has been safely removed from the building. He says the building is a complete lose.

The Red Cross was assisting with a shelter at the First United Methodist church in Greenup for the victims.

At this time, officials say no injuries have been reported from first responders.

Five additional fire departments have responded to the fire, including Wurtland, Raceland, Russell, Flatwoods and Lloyd fire departments.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.