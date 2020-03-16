Closings & Delays
Fire destroys St. Albans Business

Photo Courtesy: Chris Wehrle

UPDATE 4:40 AM : According to dispatchers, all lanes of MacCorkle Avenue are back open.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – MacCorkle Avenue is shut down in the Saint Albans area as crews battle a fire at a business.

Kanawha County Dispatchers tell WOWK, crews are responding to Valley Carpets after a call of a fire came in just after 2 Monday morning.

Multiple fire departments are on scene.

Traffic on MacCorkle, both east and west bound, is closed right now in the 2800 block.

