LAVALETTE, WV (WOWK) – A Wayne County pizza shop was destroyed in a fire Sunday night.

The fire broke out at the West Virginia Pizza Company on Route 152 in Lavalette.

Dispatchers said the Lavalette Volunteer Fire Department responded to the business at around 7:45 p.m. Sunday.

They put the fire out in about an hour.

There were no injuries reported and there’s no word yet on what caused the blaze.