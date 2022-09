KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Kanawha County firefighters battled a house fire on Meadowbrook Drive near West Virginia International Yeager Airport.

The call came in around 9:15 p.m. Monday.

Dispatchers said the house was vacant and no one was hurt.

Firefighters from Pinch, Malden, and the 130th Airlift Wing responded along with the Kanawha County Ambulance Authority.

A section of Greenbrier Street near Meadowbrook had to be shut down so crews could put a hose across the road.