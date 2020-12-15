Firefighters: How to keep your Christmas tree safe around the holidays

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – With the holidays just around the corner, firefighters are urging people to follow proper safety precautions when setting up their Christmas trees.

On Tuesday, the South Charleston Fire Department demonstrated just how fast a Christmas tree fire can spread if owners aren’t careful.

According to South Charleston Fire Chief Virgil White, keeping your tree properly watered at all times can help prevent an unwanted fire. Pine trees are easily flammable and should be kept away from heaters and candles of any kind.

“When Christmas trees start drying out, it’s basically just dry wood and needles. So, add that to fire, and it goes up really quick. If you take that with the Christmas presents, furniture, and things in the surrounding area, it’s going to make a fire get really big fast,” said White.

White also added checking your smoke detectors’ batteries frequently, especially around the holidays, can save lives.

Follow Mackenzie Koch on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.