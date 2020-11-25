Firefighters warn of fire safety during holiday season

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Firefighters around the region have had a lot on their hands this week, including a fire Tuesday which tragically killed a three-year-old boy.

Firefighters want to remind people the holidays are some of the worst times of the year when it comes to fires.

Around 10 a.m. Wednesday, firefighters responded to a two-story structure fire on Virginia Street in Charleston. At the same time crews were on Jordan Creek Road in Clendenin.



The cause of both fires is under investigation, but they show why firefighters are so concerned especially during the holidays.



“Just make sure that you thaw your turkey out. We don’t want you to put your turkey in being frozen. It can cause what we call a bleve, boiling liquids expanding, and it can cause an explosion,” Richard Symns, City of Charleston Fire Marshal said.



Along with being mindful while cooking, people should also keep in mind portable heaters.



“Don’t put anything that’s flammable near some that can ignite it and burn,” Symns said.



They also suggest you unplug it when it’s not in use and getting cozy by the fireplace can also pose a risk.



“Don’t put any clothing near it or stockings. Everyone likes to hang stockings from their fireplace, but they can get hot and they can ignite,” Symns said.



Families should have an exit strategy just in case.



“Make sure you have an escape plan and definitely let them know where you all are going to meet when you exit if there’s a fire in your house,” Symns said.

Smoke detectors are free of charge if you stop by The Charleston Fire Department or they’ll deliver them to you if you call them.

