First Annual LLWW Charity Golf Tournament a major success at Sleepy Hollow Golf Course

HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) – 128 golfers teed off at the Sleepy Hollow Golf Course in Hurricane to remember the life of Will Washburn, who tragically passed away in April of last year.

“I don’t think anyone realized how much he touched the community and how many people he really touched and most people don’t realize that until something tragic happens but I think he would be in awe of this and in my mind knowing this family, it does not surprise me for the support because they deserve everything so does will for everything that has been presented to this.”

And the lesson learned today is to cherish life.

“It can be taken way to soon and great family and friendship that you see here today is what builds this community and when you live in hurricane you see this is a great community and everybody does come together.

And in the future, the long live Washburn foundation plans to put on more events in Will’s honor.

“We want to keep going to keep remembering will its just a year hit and we want to keep it alive, the first 3 months we had people in and out of our house always. I want everyone to always remember will and keep his memory alive.”