First snowfall in Ohio

SOUTH POINT, OH (WOWK) – Ohio Department of Transportation crews are filling up trucks with sand, and heading out to the streets in the state.

Gearing up for the snowy season.

“Our crews will be out in 12 hour shifts dealing with it across Ohio,” said Matt Bruning, press secretary for ODOT. “Treating and plowing where needed.”

This will make the roads safer for drivers; especially truck drivers, like Arthur Hughes.

“Just have to pray and do a good job and just be mindful of the weather,” Hughes said.

Hughes has been driving 18 wheelers for three years now.

He says this time of year can get pretty scary.

“They’re pretty good right now…see the problem is, you wanna make sure they don’t freeze over,” he said. “When it gets to about 32 degrees, you start to get what’s called black ice. So be cautious and mindful because when it does freeze over…you can’t play with it.”

Being cautious and mindful; both on the highways and in neighborhoods.

ODOT says last year, they lost eight snow plows to accidents.

“These are crashes that are totally preventable. There is no reason for anyone to be running into our snow plows,” said Bruning.

Drive smart, and safe, so can enjoy this holiday season with your loved ones.

“You don’t wanna hurt anyone,” said Hughes. “Or hurt yourself. You wanna come back home to your family.”