(WOWK) — Flash flood warnings have been issued for parts of the WOWK-TV viewing area until 4 p.m.. Parts of eastern Kanawha, southern Clay and western Fayette counties are included in the warning.

Two to three inches of rain have already fallen in these areas meaning flash flooding can be taking place. More rain is anticipated through the afternoon. See VIPIR radar image below as of 1:05 p.m. or click here to see the current image as you scroll down our weather page.

VIPIR REAL TIME RADAR AT 1:05 P.M. WITH RAIN SHOWERS MOVING EAST

Never attempt to drive into an area where water covers the road.

From: NWS

